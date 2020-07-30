Bonds News
TABLE - Pakistan reserves decrease $146 mln to $11,975.6 week ending July 24

    KARACHI, Pakistan, July 30 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign
exchange reserves decrease $146 million to $11,975.6 million in
the week ending July 24, compared to $12,121.6 million in the
previous week, central bank said on Thursday.
     RESERVES        Week ending    Previous Week  Change/pct
   ($ billions)        July 24                     
 Held by the State  $11,975.6 mln   $12,121.6 mln     -1.2
 Bank of Pakistan                                  
      Held by       $6,936.6 mln    $6,925.7 mln       0.1
 commercial banks                                  
       Total        $18,912.2 mln   $19,047.3 mln     -0.7
     During the week ending July 24, State Bank's reserves
decreased by $146 million due to government external debt
repayments, statement said on Thursday.
     
    

 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)
