TABLE - Pakistan reserves decrease $146 mln to $11,975.6 week ending July 24

KARACHI, Pakistan, July 30 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decrease $146 million to $11,975.6 million in the week ending July 24, compared to $12,121.6 million in the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) July 24 Held by the State $11,975.6 mln $12,121.6 mln -1.2 Bank of Pakistan Held by $6,936.6 mln $6,925.7 mln 0.1 commercial banks Total $18,912.2 mln $19,047.3 mln -0.7 During the week ending July 24, State Bank's reserves decreased by $146 million due to government external debt repayments, statement said on Thursday. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)