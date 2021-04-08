TABLE - Pakistan reserves decrease $146 mln to $13,527.2 week ending April 2

KARACHI, Pakistan, April 8 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decrease $146 million to $13,527.2 million in the week ending April 2, compared to $13,673.0 million in the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) April 2 Held by the State $13,527.2 mln $13,673.0 mln -1.0 Bank of Pakistan Held by $7,152.2 mln $7,163.4 mln -0.1 commercial banks Total $20,679.4 mln $20,836.4 mln -0.7 During week ending April 2, State Bank reserves decrease by $146 million due to external debt repayments, the central bank said on Thursday. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)