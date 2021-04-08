Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

TABLE - Pakistan reserves decrease $146 mln to $13,527.2 week ending April 2

By Reuters Staff

    KARACHI, Pakistan, April 8 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign
exchange reserves decrease $146 million to $13,527.2 million in
the week ending April 2, compared to $13,673.0 million in the
previous week, central bank said on Thursday.
     RESERVES        Week ending    Previous Week  Change/pct
   ($ billions)        April 2                     
 Held by the State  $13,527.2 mln   $13,673.0 mln     -1.0
 Bank of Pakistan                                  
      Held by       $7,152.2 mln    $7,163.4 mln      -0.1
 commercial banks                                  
       Total        $20,679.4 mln   $20,836.4 mln     -0.7
    During week ending April 2, State Bank reserves decrease by
$146 million due to external debt repayments, the central bank
said on Thursday.
    
     
    
    
     
    

 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)
