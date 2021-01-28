TABLE - Pakistan reserves decrease $15 mln to $12,998.4 week ending Jan 22

KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decrease $15 million to $12,998.4 million in the week ending Jan 22, compared to $13,013.8 million in the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Jan 22 Held by the State $12,998.4 mln $13,013.8 mln -0.1 Bank of Pakistan Held by $7,108.1 mln $7,106.5 mln 0.2 commercial banks Total $20,106.5 mln $20,120.3 mln -0.6 During week ending January 22, State Bank reserves decrease $15 million, central bank statement said on Thursday. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)