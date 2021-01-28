Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

TABLE - Pakistan reserves decrease $15 mln to $12,998.4 week ending Jan 22

By Reuters Staff

    KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign
exchange reserves decrease $15 million to $12,998.4 million in
the week ending Jan 22, compared to $13,013.8 million in the
previous week, central bank said on Thursday.
     RESERVES        Week ending    Previous Week  Change/pct
   ($ billions)         Jan 22                     
 Held by the State  $12,998.4 mln   $13,013.8 mln     -0.1
 Bank of Pakistan                                  
      Held by       $7,108.1 mln    $7,106.5 mln       0.2
 commercial banks                                  
       Total        $20,106.5 mln   $20,120.3 mln     -0.6
    During week ending January 22, State Bank reserves decrease
$15 million, central bank statement said on Thursday.
    
    
     
    

 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)
