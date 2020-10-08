Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

TABLE - Pakistan reserves decrease $205 mln to $12,154.7 week ending Oct 2

    KARACHI, Pakistan, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign
exchange reserves decrease $205 million to $12,154.7 million in
the week ending Oct 2, compared to $12,359.7 million in the
previous week, central bank said on Thursday.
     RESERVES        Week ending    Previous Week  Change/pct
   ($ billions)         Oct 2                      
 Held by the State  $12,154.7 mln   $12,359.7 mln     -1.6
 Bank of Pakistan                                  
      Held by       $7,196.3 mln    $7,175.1 mln       0.2
 commercial banks                                  
       Total        $19,351.0 mln   $19,534.8 mln     -0.9
    During week ending October 2, State Bank made external debt
repayments of $580 million. 
    After accounting for official inflows, including $300
million received from Asian Development Bank, reserves fell by
$205 million to $12,154.7 million, the central bank said on
Thursday.  
     
    

 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)
