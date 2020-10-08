TABLE - Pakistan reserves decrease $205 mln to $12,154.7 week ending Oct 2

KARACHI, Pakistan, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decrease $205 million to $12,154.7 million in the week ending Oct 2, compared to $12,359.7 million in the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Oct 2 Held by the State $12,154.7 mln $12,359.7 mln -1.6 Bank of Pakistan Held by $7,196.3 mln $7,175.1 mln 0.2 commercial banks Total $19,351.0 mln $19,534.8 mln -0.9 During week ending October 2, State Bank made external debt repayments of $580 million. After accounting for official inflows, including $300 million received from Asian Development Bank, reserves fell by $205 million to $12,154.7 million, the central bank said on Thursday. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)