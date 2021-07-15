Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

TABLE - Pakistan reserves decrease $26 mln to $17,205.6 week ending July 9

By Reuters Staff

    KARACHI, Pakistan, July 15 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign
exchange reserves decrease $26 million to $17,205.6 million in
the week ending July 9, compared to $17,231.1 million in the
previous week, central bank said on Thursday.
     RESERVES        Week ending    Previous Week  Change/pct
   ($ billions)         July 9                     
 Held by the State  $17,205.6 mln   $17,231.1 mln     -0.1
 Bank of Pakistan                                  
      Held by       $7,106.5 mln    $7,183.8 mln      -1.0
 commercial banks                                  
       Total        $24,312.1 mln   $24,414.9 mln     -0.4
 
    During the week ending July 9, foreign reserves decrease by
$26 million, Pakistan's central bank said on Thursday.
     
    
     
    
    
     
    

 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)
