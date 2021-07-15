TABLE - Pakistan reserves decrease $26 mln to $17,205.6 week ending July 9

KARACHI, Pakistan, July 15 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decrease $26 million to $17,205.6 million in the week ending July 9, compared to $17,231.1 million in the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) July 9 Held by the State $17,205.6 mln $17,231.1 mln -0.1 Bank of Pakistan Held by $7,106.5 mln $7,183.8 mln -1.0 commercial banks Total $24,312.1 mln $24,414.9 mln -0.4 During the week ending July 9, foreign reserves decrease by $26 million, Pakistan's central bank said on Thursday. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)