Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Asian Currency News

TABLE - Pakistan reserves decrease $305 mln to $13,110.9 week ending Nov 27

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    KARACHI, Pakistan, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign
exchange reserves decrease $305 million to $13,110.9 million in
the week ending Nov 27, compared to $13,415.5 million in the
previous week, central bank said on Thursday.
     RESERVES        Week ending    Previous Week  Change/pct
   ($ billions)         Nov 27                     
 Held by the State  $13,110.9 mln   $13,415.5 mln     -2.2
 Bank of Pakistan                                  
      Held by       $7,130.9 mln    $7,136.9 mln      -0.8
 commercial banks                                  
       Total        $20,241.8 mln   $20,552.4 mln     -1.5
    During week ending November 27, State Bank reserves
decreased by $305 million due to external debt repayments,
central bank statement said on Thursday.
    
    
     
    

 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up