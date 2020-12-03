TABLE - Pakistan reserves decrease $305 mln to $13,110.9 week ending Nov 27

KARACHI, Pakistan, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decrease $305 million to $13,110.9 million in the week ending Nov 27, compared to $13,415.5 million in the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Nov 27 Held by the State $13,110.9 mln $13,415.5 mln -2.2 Bank of Pakistan Held by $7,130.9 mln $7,136.9 mln -0.8 commercial banks Total $20,241.8 mln $20,552.4 mln -1.5 During week ending November 27, State Bank reserves decreased by $305 million due to external debt repayments, central bank statement said on Thursday. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)