Asian Currency News

TABLE - Pakistan reserves decrease $311 mln to $16,106.1 week ending June 18

By Reuters Staff

    KARACHI, Pakistan, June 24 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign
exchange reserves decrease $311 million to $16,106.1 million in
the week ending June 18, compared to $16,417.3 million in the
previous week, the central bank said on Thursday.
     RESERVES        Week ending    Previous Week  Change/pct
   ($ billions)        June 18                     
 Held by the State  $16,106.1 mln   $16,417.3 mln     -1.8
 Bank of Pakistan                                  
      Held by       $7,150.8 mln    $7,169.2 mln      -0.2
 commercial banks                                  
       Total        $23,256.9 mln   $23,586.5 mln     -1.3
 
    During the week ending June 18, State Bank reserves decrease
by 311 million mainly due to external debt repayments, the
central bank said on Thursday. 
    
     
    
    
     
    

 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)
