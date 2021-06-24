TABLE - Pakistan reserves decrease $311 mln to $16,106.1 week ending June 18

KARACHI, Pakistan, June 24 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decrease $311 million to $16,106.1 million in the week ending June 18, compared to $16,417.3 million in the previous week, the central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) June 18 Held by the State $16,106.1 mln $16,417.3 mln -1.8 Bank of Pakistan Held by $7,150.8 mln $7,169.2 mln -0.2 commercial banks Total $23,256.9 mln $23,586.5 mln -1.3 During the week ending June 18, State Bank reserves decrease by 311 million mainly due to external debt repayments, the central bank said on Thursday. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)