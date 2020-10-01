Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Asian Currency News

TABLE - Pakistan reserves decrease $342 mln to $12,359.7 week ending Sept 25

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    KARACHI, Pakistan, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign
exchange reserves decrease $342 million to $12,359.7 million in
the week ending Sept 25, compared to $12,701.6 million in the
previous week, central bank said on Thursday.
     RESERVES        Week ending    Previous Week  Change/pct
   ($ billions)        Sept 25                     
 Held by the State  $12,359.7 mln   $12,701.6 mln     -2.6
 Bank of Pakistan                                  
      Held by       $7,175.1 mln    $7,202.1 mln      -0.3
 commercial banks                                  
       Total        $19,534.8 mln   $19,903.7 mln     -1.8
      The reserves fell $342 million due to government external
debt repayments that amounted to $311 million and other official
payments, central bank said on Thursday.  
     
    

 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up