TABLE - Pakistan reserves decrease $342 mln to $12,359.7 week ending Sept 25

KARACHI, Pakistan, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decrease $342 million to $12,359.7 million in the week ending Sept 25, compared to $12,701.6 million in the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Sept 25 Held by the State $12,359.7 mln $12,701.6 mln -2.6 Bank of Pakistan Held by $7,175.1 mln $7,202.1 mln -0.3 commercial banks Total $19,534.8 mln $19,903.7 mln -1.8 The reserves fell $342 million due to government external debt repayments that amounted to $311 million and other official payments, central bank said on Thursday. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)