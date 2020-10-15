TABLE - Pakistan reserves decrease $356 mln to $11,798.4 week ending Oct 9

KARACHI, Pakistan, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decrease $356 million to $11,798.4 million in the week ending Oct 9, compared to $12,154.7 million in the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Oct 9 Held by the State $11,798.4 mln $12,154.7 mln -2.9 Bank of Pakistan Held by $7,217.1 mln $7,196.3 mln 0.2 commercial banks Total $19,015.5 mln $19,351.0 mln -1.7 During week ending October 9, State Bank made external debt repayments of $507 million. After accounting for official inflows, reserves decrease by $356 million, the central bank said on Thursday. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)