TABLE - Pakistan reserves decrease $59 mln to $12,889.7 week ending Feb 12

KARACHI, Pakistan, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decrease $59 million to $12,889.7 million in the week ending Feb 12, compared to $12,949.1 million in the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Feb 12 Held by the State $12,889.7 mln $12,949.1 mln -0.4 Bank of Pakistan Held by $7,168.9 mln $7,124.4 mln 0.6 commercial banks Total $20,058.6 mln $20,073.5 mln -0.7 During week ending February 12, State Bank reserves decrease $59 million, due to external debt repayments, central bank statement said on Thursday. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)