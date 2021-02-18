Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Asian Currency News

TABLE - Pakistan reserves decrease $59 mln to $12,889.7 week ending Feb 12

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    KARACHI, Pakistan, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign
exchange reserves decrease $59 million to $12,889.7 million in
the week ending Feb 12, compared to $12,949.1 million in the
previous week, central bank said on Thursday.
     RESERVES        Week ending    Previous Week  Change/pct
   ($ billions)         Feb 12                     
 Held by the State  $12,889.7 mln   $12,949.1 mln     -0.4
 Bank of Pakistan                                  
      Held by       $7,168.9 mln    $7,124.4 mln       0.6
 commercial banks                                  
       Total        $20,058.6 mln   $20,073.5 mln     -0.7
    During week ending February 12, State Bank reserves decrease
$59 million, due to external debt repayments, central bank
statement said on Thursday.
    
    
     
    

 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up