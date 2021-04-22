TABLE - Pakistan reserves decrease $63 mln to $16,043.9 week ending April 16

KARACHI, Pakistan, April 22 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decrease $63 million to $16,043.9 million in the week ending April 16, compared to $16,106.4 million in the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) April 16 Held by the State $16,043.9 mln $16,106.4 mln -0.3 Bank of Pakistan Held by $7,168.9 mln $7,113.9 mln 0.7 commercial banks Total $23,212.8 mln $23,220.3 mln -0.03 During week ending April 16, State Bank reserves decrease $63 million due to external debt repayment, the central bank said on Thursday. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)