Asian Currency News

TABLE - Pakistan reserves decrease $63 mln to $16,043.9 week ending April 16

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    KARACHI, Pakistan, April 22 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign
exchange reserves decrease $63 million to $16,043.9 million in
the week ending April 16, compared to $16,106.4 million in the
previous week, central bank said on Thursday.
     RESERVES        Week ending    Previous Week  Change/pct
   ($ billions)        April 16                    
 Held by the State  $16,043.9 mln   $16,106.4 mln     -0.3
 Bank of Pakistan                                  
      Held by       $7,168.9 mln    $7,113.9 mln       0.7
 commercial banks                                  
       Total        $23,212.8 mln   $23,220.3 mln     -0.03
    During week ending April 16, State Bank reserves decrease
$63 million due to external debt repayment, the central bank
said on Thursday.
    
     
    
    
     
    

 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)
