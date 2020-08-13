Bonds News
August 13, 2020 / 3:43 PM / Updated an hour ago

TABLE - Pakistan reserves decrease $73 mln to $12,469.3 week ending Aug 7

1 Min Read

    KARACHI, Pakistan, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign
exchange reserves decrease $73 million to $12,469.3 million in
the week ending August 7, compared to $12,542.2 million in the
previous week, central bank said on Thursday.
     RESERVES        Week ending    Previous Week  Change/pct
   ($ billions)         Aug 7                      
 Held by the State  $12,469.3 mln   $12,542.2 mln     -0.5
 Bank of Pakistan                                  
      Held by       $7,049.0 mln    $7,020.7 mln       0.4
 commercial banks                                  
       Total        $19,518.3 mln   $19,562.9 mln     -0.2
     During the week ending August 7, State Bank's reserves
decreased by $73 million, due to government external debt
repayments, the central bank said on Thursday.
     
    

 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below