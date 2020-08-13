TABLE - Pakistan reserves decrease $73 mln to $12,469.3 week ending Aug 7

KARACHI, Pakistan, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decrease $73 million to $12,469.3 million in the week ending August 7, compared to $12,542.2 million in the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Aug 7 Held by the State $12,469.3 mln $12,542.2 mln -0.5 Bank of Pakistan Held by $7,049.0 mln $7,020.7 mln 0.4 commercial banks Total $19,518.3 mln $19,562.9 mln -0.2 During the week ending August 7, State Bank's reserves decreased by $73 million, due to government external debt repayments, the central bank said on Thursday. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)