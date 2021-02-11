TABLE - Pakistan reserves decrease $82 mln to $12,949.1 week ending Feb 4

KARACHI, Pakistan, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decrease $82 million to $12,949.1 million in the week ending Feb 4, compared to $13,031.2 million in the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Feb 4 Held by the State $12,949.1 mln $13,031.2 mln -0.6 Bank of Pakistan Held by $7,124.4 mln $7,131.9 mln -0.1 commercial banks Total $20,073.5 mln $20,163.1 mln -0.4 During week ending February 4, State Bank reserves decrease $82 million, due to external debt repayments, central bank statement said on Thursday. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)