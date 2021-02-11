Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

TABLE - Pakistan reserves decrease $82 mln to $12,949.1 week ending Feb 4

By Reuters Staff

    KARACHI, Pakistan, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign
exchange reserves decrease $82 million to $12,949.1 million in
the week ending Feb 4, compared to $13,031.2 million in the
previous week, central bank said on Thursday.
     RESERVES        Week ending    Previous Week  Change/pct
   ($ billions)         Feb 4                      
 Held by the State  $12,949.1 mln   $13,031.2 mln     -0.6
 Bank of Pakistan                                  
      Held by       $7,124.4 mln    $7,131.9 mln      -0.1
 commercial banks                                  
       Total        $20,073.5 mln   $20,163.1 mln     -0.4
    During week ending February 4, State Bank reserves decrease
$82 million, due to external debt repayments, central bank
statement said on Thursday.
    
    
     
    

 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)
