TABLE - Pakistan reserves decrease $830 mln to $15,597.9 week ending April 30

    KARACHI, Pakistan, May 6 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign
exchange reserves decrease $830 million to $15,597.9 million in
the week ending April 30, compared to $16,427.8 million in the
previous week, central bank said on Thursday.
     RESERVES        Week ending    Previous Week  Change/pct
   ($ billions)        April 30                    
 Held by the State  $15,597.9 mln   $16,427.8 mln     -5.05
 Bank of Pakistan                                  
      Held by       $7,144.7 mln    $7,092.4 mln       0.7
 commercial banks                                  
       Total        $22,742.6 mln   $23,520.2 mln     -3.3
 
    During the week government's commercial loan of $1.0 billion
was paid, whose impact on State Banks reserves was partially
offset by official inflows, the central bank said on Thursday.
    
     
    
    
     
    

 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)
