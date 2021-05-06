TABLE - Pakistan reserves decrease $830 mln to $15,597.9 week ending April 30

KARACHI, Pakistan, May 6 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decrease $830 million to $15,597.9 million in the week ending April 30, compared to $16,427.8 million in the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) April 30 Held by the State $15,597.9 mln $16,427.8 mln -5.05 Bank of Pakistan Held by $7,144.7 mln $7,092.4 mln 0.7 commercial banks Total $22,742.6 mln $23,520.2 mln -3.3 During the week government's commercial loan of $1.0 billion was paid, whose impact on State Banks reserves was partially offset by official inflows, the central bank said on Thursday. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)