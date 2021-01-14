TABLE - Pakistan reserves decrease by $12 mln at $13,400.0 week ending Jan 8

KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decrease by $12 million at $13,400.0 million in the week ending Jan 8, compared to $13,412.3 million in the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Jan 8 Held by the State $13,400.0 mln $13,412.3 mln -0.09 Bank of Pakistan Held by $7,119.0 mln $7,099.8 mln 0.2 commercial banks Total $20,519.0 mln $20,512.1 mln 0.03 During week ending January 8, State Bank reserves decrease by $12 million, central bank statement said on Thursday. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)