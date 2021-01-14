Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

TABLE - Pakistan reserves decrease by $12 mln at $13,400.0 week ending Jan 8

By Reuters Staff

    KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign
exchange reserves decrease by $12 million at $13,400.0 million
in the week ending Jan 8, compared to $13,412.3 million in the
previous week, central bank said on Thursday.
     RESERVES        Week ending    Previous Week  Change/pct
   ($ billions)         Jan 8                      
 Held by the State  $13,400.0 mln   $13,412.3 mln     -0.09
 Bank of Pakistan                                  
      Held by       $7,119.0 mln    $7,099.8 mln       0.2
 commercial banks                                  
       Total        $20,519.0 mln   $20,512.1 mln     0.03
    During week ending January 8, State Bank reserves decrease
by $12 million, central bank statement said on Thursday.
    
    
     
    

 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)
