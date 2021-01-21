Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

TABLE - Pakistan reserves decrease by $386 mln at $13,013.8 week ending Jan 15

By Reuters Staff

    KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign
exchange reserves decrease by $386 million at $13,013.8 million
in the week ending Jan 15, compared to $13,400.0 million in the
previous week, central bank said on Thursday.
     RESERVES        Week ending    Previous Week  Change/pct
   ($ billions)         Jan 15                     
 Held by the State  $13,013.8 mln   $13,400.0 mln     -2.8
 Bank of Pakistan                                  
      Held by       $7,106.5 mln    $7,119.0 mln      -0.1
 commercial banks                                  
       Total        $20,120.3 mln   $20,519.0 mln     -1.9
    During week ending January 15, State Bank reserves decrease
by $386 million due to external debt repayments, central bank
statement said on Thursday.
    
    
     
    

 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)
