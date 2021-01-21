TABLE - Pakistan reserves decrease by $386 mln at $13,013.8 week ending Jan 15

KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decrease by $386 million at $13,013.8 million in the week ending Jan 15, compared to $13,400.0 million in the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Jan 15 Held by the State $13,013.8 mln $13,400.0 mln -2.8 Bank of Pakistan Held by $7,106.5 mln $7,119.0 mln -0.1 commercial banks Total $20,120.3 mln $20,519.0 mln -1.9 During week ending January 15, State Bank reserves decrease by $386 million due to external debt repayments, central bank statement said on Thursday. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)