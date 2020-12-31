Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

TABLE - Pakistan reserves decrease by $65 at $13,150.9 week ending Dec 24

By Reuters Staff

    KARACHI, Pakistan, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign
exchange reserves decrease by $65 at $13,150.9 million in the
week ending Dec 24, compared to $13,216.2 million in the
previous week, central bank said on Thursday.
     RESERVES        Week ending    Previous Week  Change/pct
   ($ billions)         Dec 24                     
 Held by the State  $13,150.9 mln   $13,216.2 mln     -0.4
 Bank of Pakistan                                  
      Held by       $7,103.1 mln    $7,096.9 mln      0.08
 commercial banks                                  
       Total        $20,254.0 mln   $20,313.1 mln     -0.2
    During week ending December 24, State Bank reserves decrease
by $65 million due to external debt repayments, central bank
statement said on Thursday.
    
    
     
    

 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)
