TABLE - Pakistan reserves decrease by $65 at $13,150.9 week ending Dec 24

KARACHI, Pakistan, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decrease by $65 at $13,150.9 million in the week ending Dec 24, compared to $13,216.2 million in the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Dec 24 Held by the State $13,150.9 mln $13,216.2 mln -0.4 Bank of Pakistan Held by $7,103.1 mln $7,096.9 mln 0.08 commercial banks Total $20,254.0 mln $20,313.1 mln -0.2 During week ending December 24, State Bank reserves decrease by $65 million due to external debt repayments, central bank statement said on Thursday. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)