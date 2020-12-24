Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

TABLE - Pakistan reserves decrease by $83 at $13,216.2 week ending Dec 18

By Reuters Staff

    KARACHI, Pakistan, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign
exchange reserves decrease by $83 at $13,216.2 million in the
week ending Dec 18, compared to $13,298.8 million in the
previous week, central bank said on Thursday.
     RESERVES        Week ending    Previous Week  Change/pct
   ($ billions)         Dec 18                     
 Held by the State  $13,216.2 mln   $13,298.8 mln     -0.6
 Bank of Pakistan                                  
      Held by       $7,096.9 mln    $7,080.8 mln       0.2
 commercial banks                                  
       Total        $20,313.1 mln   $20,379.6 mln     -0.3
    During week ending December 18, State Bank reserves decrease
by $83 million due to external debt repayments, central bank
statement said on Thursday.
    
    
     
    

 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)
