TABLE - Pakistan reserves decrease by $83 at $13,216.2 week ending Dec 18

KARACHI, Pakistan, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decrease by $83 at $13,216.2 million in the week ending Dec 18, compared to $13,298.8 million in the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Dec 18 Held by the State $13,216.2 mln $13,298.8 mln -0.6 Bank of Pakistan Held by $7,096.9 mln $7,080.8 mln 0.2 commercial banks Total $20,313.1 mln $20,379.6 mln -0.3 During week ending December 18, State Bank reserves decrease by $83 million due to external debt repayments, central bank statement said on Thursday. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)