TABLE - Pakistan reserves increase $1,112 mln to $17,231.1 week ending July 2

KARACHI, Pakistan, July 8 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves increase $1,112 million to $17,231.1 million in the week ending July 2, compared to $16,119.4 million in the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) July 2 Held by the State $17,231.1 mln $16,119.4 mln 6.8 Bank of Pakistan Held by $7,183.8 mln $7,178.0 mln 0.08 commercial banks Total $24,414.9 mln $23,297.4 mln 4.7 During the week ending July 2, State Bank received $1,000 million as government of Pakistan loan disbursement from China and $440 million from World Bank, Cental Bank said on Thursday. After accounting for external debt repayments and other official payments, Central Bank reserves increase by $1,112 million, statement added. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)