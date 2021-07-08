Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Asian Currency News

TABLE - Pakistan reserves increase $1,112 mln to $17,231.1 week ending July 2

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    KARACHI, Pakistan, July 8 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign
exchange reserves increase $1,112 million to $17,231.1 million
in the week ending July 2, compared to $16,119.4 million in the
previous week, central bank said on Thursday.
     RESERVES        Week ending    Previous Week  Change/pct
   ($ billions)         July 2                     
 Held by the State  $17,231.1 mln   $16,119.4 mln      6.8
 Bank of Pakistan                                  
      Held by       $7,183.8 mln    $7,178.0 mln      0.08
 commercial banks                                  
       Total        $24,414.9 mln   $23,297.4 mln      4.7
 
    During the week ending July 2, State Bank received $1,000
million as government of Pakistan loan disbursement from China
and $440 million from World Bank, Cental Bank said on Thursday.
    After accounting for external debt repayments and other
official payments, Central Bank reserves increase by $1,112
million, statement added. 
     
    
     
    
    
     
    

 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up