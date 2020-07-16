TABLE - Pakistan reserves increase $13 mln to $12,054.9 week ending July 10

KARACHI, Pakistan, July 16 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves increase $13 million to $12,054.9 million in the week ending July 10, compared to $12,041.6 million in the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) July 10 Held by the State $12,054.9 mln $12,041.6 mln 0.1 Bank of Pakistan Held by $6,897.7 mln $6,748.5 mln 2.2 commercial banks Total $18,952.6 mln $18,790.1 mln 0.8 During the week ending July 10, State Bank's reserves increased by $13 million, statement said on Thursday. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)