Asian Currency News

TABLE - Pakistan reserves increase $13 mln to $12,820.4 week ending Sept 11

By Reuters Staff

    KARACHI, Pakistan, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign
exchange reserves increase $13 million to $12,820.4 million in
the week ending Sept 11, compared to $12,807.8 million in the
previous week, central bank said on Thursday.
     RESERVES        Week ending    Previous Week  Change/pct
   ($ billions)        Sept 11                     
 Held by the State  $12,820.4 mln   $12,807.8 mln      0.9
 Bank of Pakistan                                  
      Held by       $7,138.6 mln    $7,153.5 mln      -0.2
 commercial banks                                  
       Total        $19,959.0 mln   $19,961.3 mln     -0.1
      
     
    

 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)
