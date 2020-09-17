TABLE - Pakistan reserves increase $13 mln to $12,820.4 week ending Sept 11

KARACHI, Pakistan, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves increase $13 million to $12,820.4 million in the week ending Sept 11, compared to $12,807.8 million in the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Sept 11 Held by the State $12,820.4 mln $12,807.8 mln 0.9 Bank of Pakistan Held by $7,138.6 mln $7,153.5 mln -0.2 commercial banks Total $19,959.0 mln $19,961.3 mln -0.1 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)