TABLE - Pakistan reserves increase $13 mln to $16,119.4 week ending June 25

KARACHI, Pakistan, July 1 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves increase $13 million to $16,119.4 million in the week ending June 25, compared to $16,106.1 million in the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) June 25 Held by the State $16,119.4 mln $16,106.1 mln 0.08 Bank of Pakistan Held by $7,178.0 mln $7,150.8 mln 0.3 commercial banks Total $23,297.4 mln $23,256.9 mln 0.1 During the week ending June 25, State Bank reserves increase by 13 million, the central bank said on Thursday. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)