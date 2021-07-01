Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

TABLE - Pakistan reserves increase $13 mln to $16,119.4 week ending June 25

By Reuters Staff

    KARACHI, Pakistan, July 1 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign
exchange reserves increase $13 million to $16,119.4 million in
the week ending June 25, compared to $16,106.1 million in the
previous week, central bank said on Thursday.
     RESERVES        Week ending    Previous Week  Change/pct
   ($ billions)        June 25                     
 Held by the State  $16,119.4 mln   $16,106.1 mln     0.08
 Bank of Pakistan                                  
      Held by       $7,178.0 mln    $7,150.8 mln       0.3
 commercial banks                                  
       Total        $23,297.4 mln   $23,256.9 mln      0.1
 
    During the week ending June 25, State Bank reserves increase
by 13 million, the central bank said on Thursday. 
    
     
    
    
     
    

 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)
