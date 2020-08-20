Bonds News
August 20, 2020 / 2:29 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

TABLE - Pakistan reserves increase $139.1 mln to $12,608.4 week ending Aug 13

1 Min Read

    KARACHI, Pakistan, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign
exchange reserves decrease $139.1 million to $12,608.4 million
in the week ending August 13, compared to $12,469.3 million in
the previous week, central bank said on Thursday.
     RESERVES        Week ending    Previous Week  Change/pct
   ($ billions)         Aug 13                     
 Held by the State  $12,608.4 mln   $12,469.3 mln      1.1
 Bank of Pakistan                                  
      Held by       $7,047.1 mln    $7,049.0 mln      -0.2
 commercial banks                                  
       Total        $19,655.5 mln   $19,518.3 mln      0.7
     During the week ending August 13, State Bank's reserves
increase by $139.1 million, due to proceeds of $249.4 million
from Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).
During the week, central bank also made government external debt
repayments to $151.0 million, State Bank said on Thursday.
     
    

 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below