TABLE - Pakistan reserves increase $139.1 mln to $12,608.4 week ending Aug 13

KARACHI, Pakistan, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decrease $139.1 million to $12,608.4 million in the week ending August 13, compared to $12,469.3 million in the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Aug 13 Held by the State $12,608.4 mln $12,469.3 mln 1.1 Bank of Pakistan Held by $7,047.1 mln $7,049.0 mln -0.2 commercial banks Total $19,655.5 mln $19,518.3 mln 0.7 During the week ending August 13, State Bank's reserves increase by $139.1 million, due to proceeds of $249.4 million from Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). During the week, central bank also made government external debt repayments to $151.0 million, State Bank said on Thursday. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)