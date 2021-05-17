Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Asian Currency News

TABLE - Pakistan reserves increase $177 mln to $15,774 week ending May 7

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    KARACHI, Pakistan, May 17 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign
exchange reserves increase $177 million to $15,774.5 million in
the week ending May 7, compared to $15,597.9 million in the
previous week, central bank said on Monday.
     RESERVES        Week ending    Previous Week  Change/pct
   ($ billions)         May 7                      
 Held by the State  $15,774.5 mln   $15,597.9 mln      1.1
 Bank of Pakistan                                  
      Held by       $7,135.8 mln    $7,144.7 mln      -0.1
 commercial banks                                  
       Total        $22,910.3 mln   $22,742.6 mln      0.7
 
    During the week ending May 7, State Banks reserves increase
$177 million due to official inflows, the central bank said on
Monday.
    
     
    
    
     
    

 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up