TABLE - Pakistan reserves increase $177 mln to $15,774 week ending May 7

KARACHI, Pakistan, May 17 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves increase $177 million to $15,774.5 million in the week ending May 7, compared to $15,597.9 million in the previous week, central bank said on Monday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) May 7 Held by the State $15,774.5 mln $15,597.9 mln 1.1 Bank of Pakistan Held by $7,135.8 mln $7,144.7 mln -0.1 commercial banks Total $22,910.3 mln $22,742.6 mln 0.7 During the week ending May 7, State Banks reserves increase $177 million due to official inflows, the central bank said on Monday. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)