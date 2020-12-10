Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Asian Currency News

TABLE - Pakistan reserves increase $188 mln to $13,298.5 week ending Dec 4

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    KARACHI, Pakistan, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign
exchange reserves increase $188 million to $13,298.5 million in
the week ending Dec 4, compared to $13,110.9 million in the
previous week, central bank said on Thursday.
     RESERVES        Week ending    Previous Week  Change/pct
   ($ billions)         Dec 4                      
 Held by the State  $13,298.5 mln   $13,110.9 mln      1.4
 Bank of Pakistan                                  
      Held by       $7,103.9 mln    $7,130.9 mln      -0.3
 commercial banks                                  
       Total        $20,402.4 mln   $20,241.8 mln      0.7
    During week ending December 4, State Bank reserves increase
by $188 million as country central bank received $359 million
from miltilateral/bilateral sources including $307 million from
Aisian Development Bank ,central bank statement said on
Thursday.
    
    
     
    

 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up