TABLE - Pakistan reserves increase $188 mln to $13,298.5 week ending Dec 4

KARACHI, Pakistan, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves increase $188 million to $13,298.5 million in the week ending Dec 4, compared to $13,110.9 million in the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Dec 4 Held by the State $13,298.5 mln $13,110.9 mln 1.4 Bank of Pakistan Held by $7,103.9 mln $7,130.9 mln -0.3 commercial banks Total $20,402.4 mln $20,241.8 mln 0.7 During week ending December 4, State Bank reserves increase by $188 million as country central bank received $359 million from miltilateral/bilateral sources including $307 million from Aisian Development Bank ,central bank statement said on Thursday. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)