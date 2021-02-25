TABLE - Pakistan reserves increase $19 mln to $12,908.7 week ending Feb 19

KARACHI, Pakistan, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves increase $19 million to $12,908.7 million in the week ending Feb 19, compared to $12,889.7 million in the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Feb 19 Held by the State $12,908.7 mln $12,889.7 mln 0.1 Bank of Pakistan Held by $7,132.9 mln $7,168.9 mln -0.5 commercial banks Total $20,041.6 mln $20,058.6 mln -0.8 During week ending February 19, State Bank reserves increase $19 million, central bank statement said on Thursday. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)