Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Asian Currency News

TABLE - Pakistan reserves increase $19 mln to $12,908.7 week ending Feb 19

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    KARACHI, Pakistan, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign
exchange reserves increase $19 million to $12,908.7 million in
the week ending Feb 19, compared to $12,889.7 million in the
previous week, central bank said on Thursday.
     RESERVES        Week ending    Previous Week  Change/pct
   ($ billions)         Feb 19                     
 Held by the State  $12,908.7 mln   $12,889.7 mln      0.1
 Bank of Pakistan                                  
      Held by       $7,132.9 mln    $7,168.9 mln      -0.5
 commercial banks                                  
       Total        $20,041.6 mln   $20,058.6 mln     -0.8
    During week ending February 19, State Bank reserves increase
$19 million, central bank statement said on Thursday.
    
    
     
    

 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up