Asian Currency News

TABLE - Pakistan reserves increase $191 mln to $12,931.2 week ending Nov 13

By Reuters Staff

    KARACHI, Pakistan, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign
exchange reserves increase $191 million to $12,931.2 million in
the week ending Nov 13, compared to $12,740.5 million in the
previous week, central bank said on Thursday.
     RESERVES        Week ending    Previous Week  Change/pct
   ($ billions)         Nov 13                     
 Held by the State  $12,931.2 mln   $12,740.5 mln      1.4
 Bank of Pakistan                                  
      Held by       $7,154.4 mln    $7,166.4 mln      -0.1
 commercial banks                                  
       Total        $20,085.6 mln   $19,906.9 mln      0.8
    During week ending November 13, State Bank reserves
increased by $191 million, central bank statement said on
Thursday.
    
    
     
    

 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)
