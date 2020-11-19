TABLE - Pakistan reserves increase $191 mln to $12,931.2 week ending Nov 13

KARACHI, Pakistan, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves increase $191 million to $12,931.2 million in the week ending Nov 13, compared to $12,740.5 million in the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Nov 13 Held by the State $12,931.2 mln $12,740.5 mln 1.4 Bank of Pakistan Held by $7,154.4 mln $7,166.4 mln -0.1 commercial banks Total $20,085.6 mln $19,906.9 mln 0.8 During week ending November 13, State Bank reserves increased by $191 million, central bank statement said on Thursday. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)