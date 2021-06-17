Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

TABLE - Pakistan reserves increase $2 mln to $16,417.3 week ending June 11

By Reuters Staff

    KARACHI, Pakistan, June 17 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign
exchange reserves increase $2 million to $16,417.3 million in
the week ending June 11, compared to $16,414.9 million in the
previous week, central bank said on Thursday.
     RESERVES        Week ending    Previous Week  Change/pct
   ($ billions)        June 11                     
 Held by the State  $16,417.3 mln   $16,414.9 mln     0.01
 Bank of Pakistan                                  
      Held by       $7,169.2 mln    $7,163.0 mln      0.08
 commercial banks                                  
       Total        $23,586.5 mln   $23,577.9 mln     0.03
 
    During the week ending June 11, State Bank reserves increase
by 2 million, the central bank said on Thursday. 
    
     
    
    
     
    

 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)
