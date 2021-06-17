TABLE - Pakistan reserves increase $2 mln to $16,417.3 week ending June 11

KARACHI, Pakistan, June 17 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves increase $2 million to $16,417.3 million in the week ending June 11, compared to $16,414.9 million in the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) June 11 Held by the State $16,417.3 mln $16,414.9 mln 0.01 Bank of Pakistan Held by $7,169.2 mln $7,163.0 mln 0.08 commercial banks Total $23,586.5 mln $23,577.9 mln 0.03 During the week ending June 11, State Bank reserves increase by 2 million, the central bank said on Thursday. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)