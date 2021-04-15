Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

TABLE - Pakistan reserves increase $2,579 mln to $16,106.4 week ending April 9

By Reuters Staff

    KARACHI, Pakistan, April 15 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign
exchange reserves increase $2,579.0 million to $16,106.4 million
in the week ending April 9, compared to $13,527.2 million in the
previous week, central bank said on Thursday.
     RESERVES        Week ending    Previous Week  Change/pct
   ($ billions)        April 9                     
 Held by the State  $16,106.4 mln   $13,527.2 mln     19.0
 Bank of Pakistan                                  
      Held by       $7,113.9 mln    $7,152.2 mln      -0.5
 commercial banks                                  
       Total        $23,220.3 mln   $20,679.4 mln     12.2
    During week ending April 9, State Bank reserves increase by
$2,579 million due to receipt of proceeds of $2.5 billion
against issuance of Pakistan Euro Bonds, the central bank said
on Thursday.
    
     
    
    
     
    

 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)
