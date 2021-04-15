TABLE - Pakistan reserves increase $2,579 mln to $16,106.4 week ending April 9

KARACHI, Pakistan, April 15 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves increase $2,579.0 million to $16,106.4 million in the week ending April 9, compared to $13,527.2 million in the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) April 9 Held by the State $16,106.4 mln $13,527.2 mln 19.0 Bank of Pakistan Held by $7,113.9 mln $7,152.2 mln -0.5 commercial banks Total $23,220.3 mln $20,679.4 mln 12.2 During week ending April 9, State Bank reserves increase by $2,579 million due to receipt of proceeds of $2.5 billion against issuance of Pakistan Euro Bonds, the central bank said on Thursday. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)