Asian Currency News

TABLE - Pakistan reserves increase $268 mln to $12,066.6 week ending Oct 16

    KARACHI, Pakistan, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign
exchange reserves increase $268 million to $12,066.6 million in
the week ending Oct 16, compared to $11,798.4 million in the
previous week, central bank said on Thursday.
     RESERVES        Week ending    Previous Week  Change/pct
   ($ billions)         Oct 16                     
 Held by the State  $12,066.6 mln   $11,798.4 mln      2.2
 Bank of Pakistan                                  
      Held by       $7,235.0 mln    $7,217.1 mln       0.2
 commercial banks                                  
       Total        $19,301.6 mln   $19,015.5 mln      1.5
    During week ending October 16, State Bank reserves increased
by $268 million due to Government of Pakistan official inflows,
statement said on Thursday.
    
     
    

 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)
