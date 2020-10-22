TABLE - Pakistan reserves increase $268 mln to $12,066.6 week ending Oct 16

KARACHI, Pakistan, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves increase $268 million to $12,066.6 million in the week ending Oct 16, compared to $11,798.4 million in the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Oct 16 Held by the State $12,066.6 mln $11,798.4 mln 2.2 Bank of Pakistan Held by $7,235.0 mln $7,217.1 mln 0.2 commercial banks Total $19,301.6 mln $19,015.5 mln 1.5 During week ending October 16, State Bank reserves increased by $268 million due to Government of Pakistan official inflows, statement said on Thursday. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)