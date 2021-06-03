TABLE - Pakistan reserves increase $272 mln to $16,133.6 week ending May 28

KARACHI, Pakistan, June 3 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves increase $272 million to $16,133.6 million in the week ending May 28, compared to $15,862.0 million in the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) May 28 Held by the State $16,133.6 mln $15,862.0 mln 1.7 Bank of Pakistan Held by $7,160.5 mln $7,153.9 mln 0.09 commercial banks Total $23,294.1 mln $23,015.9 mln 1.2 During the week ending May 28, State Banks reserves increase $272 million due to official inflows, the central bank said on Thursday. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)