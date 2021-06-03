Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

TABLE - Pakistan reserves increase $272 mln to $16,133.6 week ending May 28

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    KARACHI, Pakistan, June 3 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign
exchange reserves increase $272 million to $16,133.6 million in
the week ending May 28, compared to $15,862.0 million in the
previous week, central bank said on Thursday.
     RESERVES        Week ending    Previous Week  Change/pct
   ($ billions)         May 28                     
 Held by the State  $16,133.6 mln   $15,862.0 mln      1.7
 Bank of Pakistan                                  
      Held by       $7,160.5 mln    $7,153.9 mln      0.09
 commercial banks                                  
       Total        $23,294.1 mln   $23,015.9 mln      1.2
 
    During the week ending May 28, State Banks reserves increase
$272 million due to official inflows, the central bank said on
Thursday.
    
     
    
    
     
    

 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)
