TABLE - Pakistan reserves increase $275 mln to $13,295.0 week ending Mar 19

KARACHI, Pakistan, March 25 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves increase $275 million to $13,295.0 million in the week ending March 19, compared to $13,019.7 million in the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Mar 19 Held by the State $13,295.0 mln $13,019.7 mln 2.1 Bank of Pakistan Held by $7,139.6 mln $7,139.4 mln 0.2 commercial banks Total $20,434.6 mln $20,159.1 mln 1.3 During week ending March 19, State Bank reserves increase $275 million, the central bank statement said on Thursday. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)