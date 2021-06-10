TABLE - Pakistan reserves increase $281 mln to $16,414.9 week ending June 4

KARACHI, Pakistan, June 10 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves increase $281 million to $16,414.9 million in the week ending June 4, compared to $16,133.6 million in the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) June 4 Held by the State $16,414.9 mln $16,133.6 mln 1.7 Bank of Pakistan Held by $7,163.0 mln $7,160.5 mln 0.03 commercial banks Total $23,577.9 mln $23,294.1 mln 1.2 During the week ending June 4, State Bank received proceeds of WAPDA Green Eurobonds amounting to $499.0 million, the central bank said on Thursday. After accounting for external debt repayments, central bank reserves increase $281 million. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)