Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Asian Currency News

TABLE - Pakistan reserves increase $281 mln to $16,414.9 week ending June 4

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    KARACHI, Pakistan, June 10 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign
exchange reserves increase $281 million to $16,414.9 million in
the week ending June 4, compared to $16,133.6 million in the
previous week, central bank said on Thursday.
     RESERVES        Week ending    Previous Week  Change/pct
   ($ billions)         June 4                     
 Held by the State  $16,414.9 mln   $16,133.6 mln      1.7
 Bank of Pakistan                                  
      Held by       $7,163.0 mln    $7,160.5 mln      0.03
 commercial banks                                  
       Total        $23,577.9 mln   $23,294.1 mln      1.2
 
    During the week ending June 4, State Bank received proceeds
of WAPDA Green Eurobonds amounting to $499.0 million, the
central bank said on Thursday.
    After accounting for external debt repayments, central bank
reserves increase $281 million. 
    
     
    
    
     
    

 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up