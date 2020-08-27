TABLE - Pakistan reserves increase $32.4 mln to $12,640.8 week ending Aug 21

KARACHI, Pakistan, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decrease $32.4 million to $12,640.8 million in the week ending August 21, compared to $12,608.4 million in the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Aug 21 Held by the State $12,640.8 mln $12,608.4 mln 0.2 Bank of Pakistan Held by $7,081.6 mln $7,047.1 mln 0.4 commercial banks Total $19,722.4 mln $19,655.5 mln 0.3 During the week ending August 21, reserves increase by $32.4 million, central bank said on Thursday. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)