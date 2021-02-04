Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

TABLE - Pakistan reserves increase $33 mln to $13,031.2 week ending Jan 29

By Reuters Staff

    KARACHI, Pakistan, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign
exchange reserves increase $33 million to $13,031.2 million in
the week ending Jan 29, compared to $12,998.4 million in the
previous week, central bank said on Thursday.
     RESERVES        Week ending    Previous Week  Change/pct
   ($ billions)         Jan 29                     
 Held by the State  $13,031.2 mln   $12,998.4 mln      0.2
 Bank of Pakistan                                  
      Held by       $7,131.9 mln    $7,108.1 mln      -0.3
 commercial banks                                  
       Total        $20,163.1 mln   $20,106.5 mln      0.2
    During week ending January 29, State Bank reserves increase
$33 million, central bank statement said on Thursday.
    
    
     
    

 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)
