TABLE - Pakistan reserves increase $33 mln to $13,031.2 week ending Jan 29

KARACHI, Pakistan, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves increase $33 million to $13,031.2 million in the week ending Jan 29, compared to $12,998.4 million in the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Jan 29 Held by the State $13,031.2 mln $12,998.4 mln 0.2 Bank of Pakistan Held by $7,131.9 mln $7,108.1 mln -0.3 commercial banks Total $20,163.1 mln $20,106.5 mln 0.2 During week ending January 29, State Bank reserves increase $33 million, central bank statement said on Thursday. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)