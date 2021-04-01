Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

TABLE - Pakistan reserves increase $378 mln to $13,673.0 week ending Mar 26

By Reuters Staff

    KARACHI, Pakistan, April 1 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign
exchange reserves increase $378 million to $13,673.0 million in
the week ending March 26, compared to $13,295.0 million in the
previous week, central bank said on Thursday.
     RESERVES        Week ending    Previous Week  Change/pct
   ($ billions)         Mar 26                     
 Held by the State  $13,673.0 mln   $13,295.0 mln      2.8
 Bank of Pakistan                                  
      Held by       $7,163.4 mln    $7,139.6 mln       0.3
 commercial banks                                  
       Total        $20,836.4 mln   $20,434.6 mln      1.9
    During week ending March 26, State Bank received $498.7
million from IMF under EFF program.
    After accounting for external debt repayments, central bank
reserves increased by $378 million to 13,673.0 million, the
central bank said on Thursday.
    
     
    
    
     
    

 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)
