TABLE - Pakistan reserves increase $378 mln to $13,673.0 week ending Mar 26

KARACHI, Pakistan, April 1 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves increase $378 million to $13,673.0 million in the week ending March 26, compared to $13,295.0 million in the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Mar 26 Held by the State $13,673.0 mln $13,295.0 mln 2.8 Bank of Pakistan Held by $7,163.4 mln $7,139.6 mln 0.3 commercial banks Total $20,836.4 mln $20,434.6 mln 1.9 During week ending March 26, State Bank received $498.7 million from IMF under EFF program. After accounting for external debt repayments, central bank reserves increased by $378 million to 13,673.0 million, the central bank said on Thursday. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)