TABLE - Pakistan reserves increase $38 mln to $13,016.1 week ending Mar 5

KARACHI, Pakistan, March 11 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves increase $38 million to $13,016.1 million in the week ending March 5, compared to $12,978.4 million in the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Mar 5 Held by the State $13,016.1 mln $12,978.4 mln 0.2 Bank of Pakistan Held by $7,141.8 mln $7,155.1 mln -0.1 commercial banks Total $20,157.9 mln $20,133.5 mln 0.1 During week ending March 5, State Bank reserves increase $38 million, the central bank statement said on Thursday. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)