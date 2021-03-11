Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

TABLE - Pakistan reserves increase $38 mln to $13,016.1 week ending Mar 5

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    KARACHI, Pakistan, March 11 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign
exchange reserves increase $38 million to $13,016.1 million in
the week ending March 5, compared to $12,978.4 million in the
previous week, central bank said on Thursday.
     RESERVES        Week ending    Previous Week  Change/pct
   ($ billions)         Mar 5                      
 Held by the State  $13,016.1 mln   $12,978.4 mln      0.2
 Bank of Pakistan                                  
      Held by       $7,141.8 mln    $7,155.1 mln      -0.1
 commercial banks                                  
       Total        $20,157.9 mln   $20,133.5 mln      0.1
    During week ending March 5, State Bank reserves increase $38
million, the central bank statement said on Thursday.
    
    
     
    

 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)
