TABLE - Pakistan reserves increase $384 mln to $16,427.8 week ending April 23

KARACHI, Pakistan, April 29 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves increase $384 million to $16,427.8 million in the week ending April 23, compared to $16,043.9 million in the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) April 23 Held by the State $16,427.8 mln $16,043.9 mln 2.3 Bank of Pakistan Held by $7,092.4 mln $7,168.9 mln -1.0 commercial banks Total $23,520.2 mln $23,212.8 mln 1.3 During week ending April 23, State Bank reserves increase $384 million, the central bank said on Thursday. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)