Asian Currency News

TABLE - Pakistan reserves increase $384 mln to $16,427.8 week ending April 23

By Reuters Staff

    KARACHI, Pakistan, April 29 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign
exchange reserves increase $384 million to $16,427.8 million in
the week ending April 23, compared to $16,043.9 million in the
previous week, central bank said on Thursday.
     RESERVES        Week ending    Previous Week  Change/pct
   ($ billions)        April 23                    
 Held by the State  $16,427.8 mln   $16,043.9 mln      2.3
 Bank of Pakistan                                  
      Held by       $7,092.4 mln    $7,168.9 mln      -1.0
 commercial banks                                  
       Total        $23,520.2 mln   $23,212.8 mln      1.3
    During week ending April 23, State Bank reserves increase
$384 million, the central bank said on Thursday.
    
     
    
    
     
    

 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)
