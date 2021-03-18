TABLE - Pakistan reserves increase $4 mln to $13,019.7 week ending Mar 12

KARACHI, Pakistan, March 18 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves increase $4 million to $13,019.7 million in the week ending March 12, compared to $13,016.1 million in the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Mar 12 Held by the State $13,019.7 mln $13,016.1 mln 0.2 Bank of Pakistan Held by $7,139.4 mln $7,141.8 mln -0.3 commercial banks Total $20,159.1 mln $20,157.9 mln 0.5 During week ending March 12, State Bank reserves increase $4 million, the central bank statement said on Thursday. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)