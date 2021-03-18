Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

TABLE - Pakistan reserves increase $4 mln to $13,019.7 week ending Mar 12

By Reuters Staff

    KARACHI, Pakistan, March 18 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign
exchange reserves increase $4 million to $13,019.7 million in
the week ending March 12, compared to $13,016.1 million in the
previous week, central bank said on Thursday.
     RESERVES        Week ending    Previous Week  Change/pct
   ($ billions)         Mar 12                     
 Held by the State  $13,019.7 mln   $13,016.1 mln      0.2
 Bank of Pakistan                                  
      Held by       $7,139.4 mln    $7,141.8 mln      -0.3
 commercial banks                                  
       Total        $20,159.1 mln   $20,157.9 mln      0.5
    During week ending March 12, State Bank reserves increase $4
million, the central bank statement said on Thursday.
    
    
     
    

 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)
