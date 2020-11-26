Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

TABLE - Pakistan reserves increase $484 mln to $13,415.5 week ending Nov 20

By Reuters Staff

    KARACHI, Pakistan, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign
exchange reserves increase $484 million to $13,415.5 million in
the week ending Nov 20, compared to $12,931.2 million in the
previous week, central bank said on Thursday.
     RESERVES        Week ending    Previous Week  Change/pct
   ($ billions)         Nov 20                     
 Held by the State  $13,415.5 mln   $12,931.2 mln      3.7
 Bank of Pakistan                                  
      Held by       $7,136.9 mln    $7,154.4 mln      -0.2
 commercial banks                                  
       Total        $20,552.4 mln   $20,085.6 mln      2.3
    During week ending November 20, State Bank reserves
increased by $484 million due to official inflows, central bank
statement said on Thursday.
    
    
     
    

 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)
