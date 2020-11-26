TABLE - Pakistan reserves increase $484 mln to $13,415.5 week ending Nov 20

KARACHI, Pakistan, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves increase $484 million to $13,415.5 million in the week ending Nov 20, compared to $12,931.2 million in the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Nov 20 Held by the State $13,415.5 mln $12,931.2 mln 3.7 Bank of Pakistan Held by $7,136.9 mln $7,154.4 mln -0.2 commercial banks Total $20,552.4 mln $20,085.6 mln 2.3 During week ending November 20, State Bank reserves increased by $484 million due to official inflows, central bank statement said on Thursday. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)