Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Asian Currency News

TABLE - Pakistan reserves increase $55 mln to $12,121.5 week ending Oct 23

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    KARACHI, Pakistan, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign
exchange reserves increase $55 million to $12,121.5 million in
the week ending Oct 23, compared to $12,066.6 million in the
previous week, central bank said on Thursday.
     RESERVES        Week ending    Previous Week  Change/pct
   ($ billions)         Oct 23                     
 Held by the State  $12,121.5 mln   $12,066.6 mln      0.4
 Bank of Pakistan                                  
      Held by       $7,175.0 mln    $7,235.0 mln      -0.8
 commercial banks                                  
       Total        $19,296.5 mln   $19,301.6 mln     -0.02
    During week ending October 23, State Bank reserves increased
by $55 million, statement said on Thursday.
    
     
    

 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up