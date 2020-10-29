TABLE - Pakistan reserves increase $55 mln to $12,121.5 week ending Oct 23

KARACHI, Pakistan, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves increase $55 million to $12,121.5 million in the week ending Oct 23, compared to $12,066.6 million in the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Oct 23 Held by the State $12,121.5 mln $12,066.6 mln 0.4 Bank of Pakistan Held by $7,175.0 mln $7,235.0 mln -0.8 commercial banks Total $19,296.5 mln $19,301.6 mln -0.02 During week ending October 23, State Bank reserves increased by $55 million, statement said on Thursday. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)