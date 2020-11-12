TABLE - Pakistan reserves increase $558 mln to $12,740.5 week ending Nov 6

KARACHI, Pakistan, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves increase $558 million to $12,740.5 million in the week ending Nov 6, compared to $12,182.6 million in the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Nov 6 Held by the State $12,740.5 mln $12,182.6 mln 4.5 Bank of Pakistan Held by $7,166.4 mln $7,171.0 mln 0.06 commercial banks Total $19,906.9 mln $19,353.6 mln 2.8 During week ending November 6, State Bank reserves increased by $558 million, central bank statement said on Thursday. The increase in reserves is mainly attributed to receipt of $500 million as Government of Pakistan loan proceeds, State bank said. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)