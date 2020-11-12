Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Asian Currency News

TABLE - Pakistan reserves increase $558 mln to $12,740.5 week ending Nov 6

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    KARACHI, Pakistan, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign
exchange reserves increase $558 million to $12,740.5 million in
the week ending Nov 6, compared to $12,182.6 million in the
previous week, central bank said on Thursday.
     RESERVES        Week ending    Previous Week  Change/pct
   ($ billions)         Nov 6                      
 Held by the State  $12,740.5 mln   $12,182.6 mln      4.5
 Bank of Pakistan                                  
      Held by       $7,166.4 mln    $7,171.0 mln      0.06
 commercial banks                                  
       Total        $19,906.9 mln   $19,353.6 mln      2.8
    During week ending November 6, State Bank reserves increased
by $558 million, central bank statement said on Thursday.
    The increase in reserves is mainly attributed to receipt of
$500 million as Government of Pakistan loan proceeds, State bank
said. 
    
     
    

 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up