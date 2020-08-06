TABLE - Pakistan reserves increase $567 mln to $12,542.2 week ending July 30

KARACHI, Pakistan, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves increase $567 million to $12,542.2 million in the week ending July 30, compared to $11,975.6 million in the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) July 24 Held by the State $12,542.2 mln $11,975.6 mln 4.7 Bank of Pakistan Held by $7,020.7 mln $6,936.6 mln 1.2 commercial banks Total $19,562.9 mln $18,912.2 mln 3.4 During the week ending July 30, State Bank's reserves increase by $567 million due inflows from multilateral and bilateral agencies including $505.5 million received from World Bank, central bank said on Thursday. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)