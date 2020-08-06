Bonds News
TABLE - Pakistan reserves increase $567 mln to $12,542.2 week ending July 30

    KARACHI, Pakistan, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign
exchange reserves increase $567 million to $12,542.2 million in
the week ending July 30, compared to $11,975.6 million in the
previous week, central bank said on Thursday.
     RESERVES        Week ending    Previous Week  Change/pct
   ($ billions)        July 24                     
 Held by the State  $12,542.2 mln   $11,975.6 mln      4.7
 Bank of Pakistan                                  
      Held by       $7,020.7 mln    $6,936.6 mln       1.2
 commercial banks                                  
       Total        $19,562.9 mln   $18,912.2 mln      3.4
     During the week ending July 30, State Bank's reserves
increase by $567 million due inflows from multilateral and
bilateral agencies including $505.5 million received from World
Bank, central bank said on Thursday.
     
    

 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)
