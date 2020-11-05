TABLE - Pakistan reserves increase $61 mln to $12,182.6 week ending Oct 29

KARACHI, Pakistan, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves increase $61 million to $12,182.6 million in the week ending Oct 29, compared to $12,121.5 million in the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Oct 29 Held by the State $12,182.6 mln $12,121.5 mln 0.5 Bank of Pakistan Held by $7,171.0 mln $7,175.0 mln -0.05 commercial banks Total $19,353.6 mln $19,296.5 mln 0.2 During week ending October 29, State Bank reserves increased by $61 million, central bank statement said on Thursday. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)