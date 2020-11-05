Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

TABLE - Pakistan reserves increase $61 mln to $12,182.6 week ending Oct 29

By Reuters Staff

    KARACHI, Pakistan, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign
exchange reserves increase $61 million to $12,182.6 million in
the week ending Oct 29, compared to $12,121.5 million in the
previous week, central bank said on Thursday.
     RESERVES        Week ending    Previous Week  Change/pct
   ($ billions)         Oct 29                     
 Held by the State  $12,182.6 mln   $12,121.5 mln      0.5
 Bank of Pakistan                                  
      Held by       $7,171.0 mln    $7,175.0 mln      -0.05
 commercial banks                                  
       Total        $19,353.6 mln   $19,296.5 mln      0.2
    During week ending October 29, State Bank reserves increased
by $61 million, central bank statement said on Thursday.
    
     
    

 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)
