TABLE - Pakistan reserves increase $67 mln to $12,121.6 week ending July 17

    KARACHI, Pakistan, July 23 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign
exchange reserves increase $67 million to $12,121.6 million in
the week ending July 17, compared to $12,054.9 million in the
previous week, central bank said on Thursday.
     RESERVES        Week ending    Previous Week  Change/pct
   ($ billions)        July 17                     
 Held by the State  $12,121.6 mln   $12,054.9 mln      0.5
 Bank of Pakistan                                  
      Held by       $6,925.7 mln    $6,897.7 mln       0.4
 commercial banks                                  
       Total        $19,047.3 mln   $18,952.6 mln      0.4
     During the week ending July 17, State Bank's reserves
increased by $67 million due to official inflows, statement said
on Thursday.
     
    

 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)
