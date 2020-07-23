TABLE - Pakistan reserves increase $67 mln to $12,121.6 week ending July 17

KARACHI, Pakistan, July 23 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves increase $67 million to $12,121.6 million in the week ending July 17, compared to $12,054.9 million in the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) July 17 Held by the State $12,121.6 mln $12,054.9 mln 0.5 Bank of Pakistan Held by $6,925.7 mln $6,897.7 mln 0.4 commercial banks Total $19,047.3 mln $18,952.6 mln 0.4 During the week ending July 17, State Bank's reserves increased by $67 million due to official inflows, statement said on Thursday. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)