TABLE - Pakistan reserves increase $70 mln to $12,978.4 week ending Feb 26

KARACHI, Pakistan, March 4 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves increase $70 million to $12,978.4 million in the week ending Feb 26, compared to $12,908.7 million in the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Feb 26 Held by the State $12,978.4 mln $12,908.7 mln 0.5 Bank of Pakistan Held by $7,155.1 mln $7,132.9 mln 0.3 commercial banks Total $20,133.5 mln $20,041.6 mln 0.4 During week ending February 26, State Bank reserves increase $70 million due to official inflows, central bank statement said on Thursday. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)