Asian Currency News

TABLE - Pakistan reserves increase $70 mln to $12,978.4 week ending Feb 26

By Reuters Staff



    KARACHI, Pakistan, March 4 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign
exchange reserves increase $70 million to $12,978.4 million in
the week ending Feb 26, compared to $12,908.7 million in the
previous week, central bank said on Thursday.
     RESERVES        Week ending    Previous Week  Change/pct
   ($ billions)         Feb 26                     
 Held by the State  $12,978.4 mln   $12,908.7 mln      0.5
 Bank of Pakistan                                  
      Held by       $7,155.1 mln    $7,132.9 mln       0.3
 commercial banks                                  
       Total        $20,133.5 mln   $20,041.6 mln      0.4
    During week ending February 26, State Bank reserves increase
$70 million due to official inflows, central bank statement said
on Thursday.
    
    
     
    

 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)
