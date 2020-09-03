TABLE - Pakistan reserves increase $71.9 mln to $12,712.7 week ending Aug 28

KARACHI, Pakistan, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves increase $71.9 million to $12,712.7 million in the week ending August 28, compared to $12,640.8 million in the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Aug 28 Held by the State $12,712.7 mln $12,640.8 mln 0.5 Bank of Pakistan Held by $7,130.1 mln $7,081.6 mln 0.6 commercial banks Total $19,842.8 mln $19,722.4 mln 0.6 During the week ending August 28, reserves increase by $71.9 million, central bank said on Thursday. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)