September 3, 2020 / 2:36 PM / Updated an hour ago

TABLE - Pakistan reserves increase $71.9 mln to $12,712.7 week ending Aug 28

    KARACHI, Pakistan, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign
exchange reserves increase $71.9 million to $12,712.7 million in
the week ending August 28, compared to $12,640.8 million in the
previous week, central bank said on Thursday.
     RESERVES        Week ending    Previous Week  Change/pct
   ($ billions)         Aug 28                     
 Held by the State  $12,712.7 mln   $12,640.8 mln      0.5
 Bank of Pakistan                                  
      Held by       $7,130.1 mln    $7,081.6 mln       0.6
 commercial banks                                  
       Total        $19,842.8 mln   $19,722.4 mln      0.6
     During the week ending August 28, reserves increase by
$71.9 million, central bank said on Thursday. 
     
    

 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)
