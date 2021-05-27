Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Asian Currency News

TABLE - Pakistan reserves increase $88 mln to $15,862.0 week ending May 21

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    KARACHI, Pakistan, May 27 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign
exchange reserves increase $88 million to $15,862.0 million in
the week ending May 21, compared to $15,774.5 million in the
previous week, central bank said on Thursday.
     RESERVES        Week ending    Previous Week  Change/pct
   ($ billions)         May 21                     
 Held by the State  $15,862.0 mln   $15,774.5 mln      0.5
 Bank of Pakistan                                  
      Held by       $7,153.9 mln    $7,135.8 mln       0.2
 commercial banks                                  
       Total        $23,015.9 mln   $22,910.3 mln      4.5
 
    During the week ending May 21, State Banks reserves increase
$88 million due to official inflows, the central bank said on
Thursday.
    
     
    
    
     
    

 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up