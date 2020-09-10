TABLE - Pakistan reserves increase $95 mln to $12,807.8 week ending Sept 4

KARACHI, Pakistan, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves increase $95 million to $12,807.8 million in the week ending Sept 4, compared to $12,712.7 million in the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Sept 4 Held by the State $12,807.8 mln $12,712.7 mln 0.7 Bank of Pakistan Held by $7,153.5 mln $7,130.1 mln 0.3 commercial banks Total $19,961.3 mln $19,842.8 mln 0.5 During the week ending September 4, reserves increase by $95 million. The increase in reserves is mainly attributed to proceeds of $121 million from Asian Development Bank, central bank said on Thursday. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)