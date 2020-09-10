Asian Currency News
TABLE - Pakistan reserves increase $95 mln to $12,807.8 week ending Sept 4

    KARACHI, Pakistan, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign
exchange reserves increase $95 million to $12,807.8 million in
the week ending Sept 4, compared to $12,712.7 million in the
previous week, central bank said on Thursday.
     RESERVES        Week ending    Previous Week  Change/pct
   ($ billions)         Sept 4                     
 Held by the State  $12,807.8 mln   $12,712.7 mln      0.7
 Bank of Pakistan                                  
      Held by       $7,153.5 mln    $7,130.1 mln       0.3
 commercial banks                                  
       Total        $19,961.3 mln   $19,842.8 mln      0.5
     During the week ending September 4, reserves increase by
$95 million.
    The increase in reserves is mainly attributed to proceeds of
$121 million from Asian Development Bank, central bank said on
Thursday. 
     
    

 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)
