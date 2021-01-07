Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

TABLE - Pakistan reserves increase by $261 mln at $13,412.3 week ending Dec 31

By Reuters Staff

    KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign
exchange reserves increase by $261 at $13,412.3 million in the
week ending Dec 31, compared to $13,150.9 million in the
previous week, central bank said on Thursday.
     RESERVES        Week ending    Previous Week  Change/pct
   ($ billions)         Dec 31                     
 Held by the State  $13,412.3 mln   $13,150.9 mln      1.9
 Bank of Pakistan                                  
      Held by       $7,099.8 mln    $7,103.1 mln      -0.09
 commercial banks                                  
       Total        $20,512.1 mln   $20,254.0 mln      1.2
    During week ending December 31, State Bank reserves increase
by $261 million due to governent of Pakistan's official inflows,
central bank statement said on Thursday.
    
    
     
    

 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)
