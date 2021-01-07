TABLE - Pakistan reserves increase by $261 mln at $13,412.3 week ending Dec 31

KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves increase by $261 at $13,412.3 million in the week ending Dec 31, compared to $13,150.9 million in the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Dec 31 Held by the State $13,412.3 mln $13,150.9 mln 1.9 Bank of Pakistan Held by $7,099.8 mln $7,103.1 mln -0.09 commercial banks Total $20,512.1 mln $20,254.0 mln 1.2 During week ending December 31, State Bank reserves increase by $261 million due to governent of Pakistan's official inflows, central bank statement said on Thursday. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)